Brace yourselves for some legendary Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 casting:



Madison Hu as Fei

Dichen Lachman as Yangchen

Dolly De Leon as Lo and Li

Lily Gao as Ursa

Terry Chen as Jeong Jeong

Plus Jon Jon Briones as Piandao and Tantoo Cardinal as Hama in Season 3.