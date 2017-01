^^^ ref this. Giuliani, Trumps pick for 'overseeing cybersecurity' owns .www.giulianisecurity.com. Very comforting. Errythang gonna be fine. pic.twitter.com/6vXYPEmmTq

— JΞSTΞR ✪ ΔCTUAL³³º¹ (@th3j35t3r) January 13, 2017