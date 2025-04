Big news: Revolut is entering the mobile market soon. Unlimited calls, texts, and data at home. All with no fixed contract.



📞 Keep your number, or get a new one from us

📞 Superfast 5G

📞 Roaming included

📞 eSIM makes setup easy

📞 All for just £/€12.50 a month



Customers in… pic.twitter.com/YfSVCWaLQg