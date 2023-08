Beyond Borders, Across Moonscapes:

India's Majesty knows no bounds!.



Once more, co-traveller Pragyan captures Vikram in a Snap!



This iconic snap was taken today around 11 am IST from about 15 m.



The data from the NavCams is processed by SAC/ISRO, Ahmedabad. pic.twitter.com/n0yvXenfdm