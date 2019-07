View this post on Instagram

Last nights partial #LunarEclipse hovering fashionably late above Canary Wharf 🌓Unfortunately it didn’t show up until just above the towers which isn’t uncommon but I was counting on a horizon appearance, oh well 🤷🏼‍♂️ Viewpoint location🙌🏻➡️🏙 : #VantagePoint , a residential tower in Archway by @essentiallivinghomes , one of my favourite London clients who builds developments for rent but they always dedicate the rooftop or even top two floors as residents amenities space instead of just a penthouse for the rich, so every resident can enjoy the view☺️👍🏻Shot on the Nikon Z6 + vintage Nikkor Ai-S 180mm f2.8 🔭📸