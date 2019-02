View this post on Instagram

52 Polar Bears 'Invade' a Russian Town to Eat Garbage Instead of Starve to Death…😢 As with most species that are or will be vulnerable to climate change, habitat is key in the case of the polar bear. Climate change is warming the Arctic along with the rest of the planet — and in the Arctic, that means sea ice is melting. And sea ice is crucial for polar bears survival. #isblörn #polarbear #arctic