T-1 week until the launch of @NASA's @BoeingSpace Crew Flight Test mission!



Liftoff of Boeing's #Starliner spacecraft aboard a @ulalaunch rocket with @NASA_Astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams is targeted for 10:34pm ET May 6.



Coverage details: https://t.co/154x1YVDNC pic.twitter.com/zdOZq412jv