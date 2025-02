My dad sent me this video this morning. He told me his friend noticed that when he used speech to text and said « racist, » it briefly changed to « Trump » before changing back. Seems like subliminal messaging to me. I don’t have an iPhone and my phone doesn’t do it. #iphone #Trump #apple #elonmusk #fyp @Anna Matson @Aquarius_Waive @athena @David Gokhshtein @Doxielvr @Hello America @Jason Pargin, author @Jeffery Mead @Jeff Mead @Joe « Pags » Pagliarulo @J.D. Vance @Link Lauren @Tulsi Gabbard @user80861822781