My little sister, @Sydney Alexis, lives in Houston and collaborated with me on this fashion collection. She isn’t super into making or posting videos, so this next part of the video series will be me showing off her INCREDIBLE additions to the Myriad of Reflections collection we created! She didn’t major in engineering, but she has spent so much time studying 3D printing on YouTube I now go to her for questions 🙈 I am so excited to share with you guys what she has made. Also, feel free to peer pressure her in the comments to start creating content because she makes cooler stuff than I do & the world needs to see 🙃💕🪩 #3dprinting #3dprintedfashion #disco #fashion #shoes #discoball