Save the date! Next #Ariane5 mission, #VA259, is scheduled for December 13 from @EuropeSpacePort! 🚀

On board our launcher: #MTGI1 for @eumetsat and Galaxy 35 and 36 for @INTELSAT.

To know more, take a look at our press release: https://t.co/oR0vkWwKG8 pic.twitter.com/A6IqtqRXmm