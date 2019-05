View this post on Instagram

Maria Margaretha Kirch (née Winckelmann, in historic sources named Maria Margaretha Kirchin ; 25 February 1670 – 29 December 1720) was a German astronomer, and one of the first famous astronomers of her period due to her writings on the conjunction of the sun with Saturn, Venus, and Jupiter in 1709 and 1712 respectively. Maria was educated from an early age by her father, a Lutheran minister, who believed that she deserved an education equivalent to that given to young boys of the time. #borntoday #25February #sketch #quickportraits #drawing #illustration #ink #MariaKirch #womenpower #donostiarra #femaleheroes #girlpower #inspiration #rolemodels #Germany #Astronomy