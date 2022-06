We're pleased to announce that all #BepiColombo images from Thursday's #MercuryFlyby are now available in @esa's Planetary Science Archive 😅 Here's what we did with the images 👇 We'd love to see what you do with them! #ExploreFarther@esapsanews https://t.co/m6tV4qcYbN pic.twitter.com/7L5o29pp6u