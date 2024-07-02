For our English-speaking readers
Numerama is a French media outlet specializing in society and technology. During the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, we are writing several articles in english to help visitors better understand Paris.
With the Olympic Games, millions of people will come to Paris. For several weeks, the Île-de-France region will resonate with the rhythm of the world’s biggest sporting event. Tourists will have to navigate the complicated traffic and public transport of the capital.
To help you prepare for your visit to Paris, Numerama has selected four essential apps for the Olympic Games.
Paris 2024 Public Transport : navigation and metro tickets
In Paris, apps like Google Maps, Apple Maps, and Waze are very popular. They will obviously be adapted to the Olympic event sites, providing real-time information on public transport and traffic.
In addition to these apps, we recommend downloading Transport Public Paris 2024 on your smartphone, the official service for monitoring the transit network during the Games. One of its main features is to distribute visitors across different lines to avoid major congestion and long waits on the platform. It also allows you to record your events in advance to better plan your departures.
Another feature that makes Transport Public Paris 2024 essential is the ability to purchase metro tickets or Paris 2024 passes directly on your smartphone, whether it’s an iPhone or an Android device.
Transport Public Paris 2024
Paris 2024 Tickets : a digital wallet
If you have tickets for one or more Olympic events, the Paris 2024 Tickets app is a must. It serves as a digital passport, providing information about your events and a QR code for entry into the stadium upon arrival.
Paris 2024 Tickets
RainToday : the best app for rain in Paris
Generally, it’s hot in Paris during the summer. Unfortunately, rain can sometimes spoil the fun, often in short bursts lasting several minutes. This is where RainToday becomes useful.
More reliable than the weather systems integrated into other apps (like Apple Weather, which isn’t very good in Paris), RainToday indicates when it will start raining and, with a precipitation map, helps predict when the rain will stop. We hope for no rain during the Olympic Games, but this app is highly recommended just in case.
RainToday
Paris 2024 Olympics : the official app for results
Let’s be honest, the interface of the official Paris 2024 Olympics app is complicated. The tabs are unlabeled, the app mixes a lot of content (news, maps, results), and it’s not always easy to navigate. Unfortunately, given the numerous sports featured during the Olympics, there’s no equivalent for following the results of your favorite sports.
During the Games, this app will allow you to consult real-time performance results for your country (and the medal standings) from the “Results” tab. It is obviously indispensable for anyone interested in the Olympics (even if we hope for better a third-party app soon).
Jeux Olympiques – Paris 2024
+ rapide, + pratique, + exclusif
Zéro publicité, fonctions avancées de lecture, articles résumés par l'I.A, contenus exclusifs et plus encore.
Découvrez les nombreux avantages de Numerama+.
Vous avez lu 0 articles sur Numerama ce mois-ci
Tout le monde n'a pas les moyens de payer pour l'information.
C'est pourquoi nous maintenons notre journalisme ouvert à tous.
Mais si vous le pouvez,
voici trois bonnes raisons de soutenir notre travail :
- 1 Numerama+ contribue à offrir une expérience gratuite à tous les lecteurs de Numerama.
- 2 Vous profiterez d'une lecture sans publicité, de nombreuses fonctions avancées de lecture et des contenus exclusifs.
- 3 Aider Numerama dans sa mission : comprendre le présent pour anticiper l'avenir.
Si vous croyez en un web gratuit et à une information de qualité accessible au plus grand nombre, rejoignez Numerama+.
Abonnez-vous à Numerama sur Google News pour ne manquer aucune info !