La sonde Juno envoie de nouvelles images des tempêtes géantes de Jupiter

#PPOD: Jaw-dropping detail of storms on Jupiter. While the precise scale is unknown, the Earth likely fits in the round white storm, and the smaller white puffs are about the size of large thunderstorms on Earth. Taken by #JunoCam. @NASA @NASAJPL @Caltech @SwRI #MSSS @kevinmgill pic.twitter.com/yoWyGSLZ2i