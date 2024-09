#ICYMI: @Commercial_Crew's #Crew9 @NASA_Astronauts Nick Hague, commander, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov, mission specialist, arrived at the Launch and Landing Facility this weekend.



Launch is scheduled for 2:05pm ET on Sept. 26.



