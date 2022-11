It’s launch day! Operators are on console, the MATS payload is secured in Electron’s fairing, and the helicopter is preparing to take off soon and head to the recovery zone down range.



Target lift-off:

🚀 UTC | 17:27

🚀 NZDT | 06:27

🚀 EDT | 13:27

🚀 PDT | 10:27

🚀 CET | 18:27