The crew aboard the @Space_Station is preparing for #Starliner's departure, scheduled to undock on Wednesday, May 25. Tune in today for the following events on https://t.co/Fz1bcSczxD:



12:20pm ET: NASA Administrator event

12:55pm ET: Farewell ceremony

1:55pm ET: Hatch closure pic.twitter.com/33VEMpezCJ