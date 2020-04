View this post on Instagram

I had to make an illustration about constellations. Constellations in astronomy are regions of the sky. In the same way a map is divided in countries, the night sky is divided in different constellations. But in pop culture constellations are figures made with stars. These figures are called asterisms. Honestly, I don't think I will try to force people to say "asterism" instead of "constellation" because we can understand the meaning from context and because the word "constellation" is widely used.