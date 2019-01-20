Instagram a bien failli ne pas s'appeler Instagram. Mais ses cofondateurs ont fini par choisir ce nom, qui vient de la contraction de termes anglais.
Instagram a atteint à l’été 2018 le milliard d’utilisateurs mensuels. Mais combien parmi eux savent d’où vient l’étrange nom du réseau social ?
C’est en octobre 2010 qu’Instagram est né, grâce à ses créateurs Kevin Systrom et Mike Krieger. Un an plus tard, l’application était désignée application de l’année par Apple. Puis, en avril 2012, elle atteignait 100 millions d’utilisateurs, et se faisait racheter par Facebook.
Le nom Instagram vient de l’anglais « Instant telegram » (littéralement, télégramme instantané), expliquait Kevin Systrom sur Quora en 2011. Cela fait référence au fait qu’on l’on capture ce qu’on est en train de faire sur le moment sur Instagram. Le co-fondateur dit avoir apprécié le fait que le terme « sonne comme « camera » [appareil photo en français] » lorsqu’il est prononcé à l’oral. Dans une autre publication Quora, il ajoutait que le suffixe –gram était utilisé en grec ancien pour signifier qu’on écrit quelque chose, qu’on en conserve une trace.
« On voulait quelque chose d’assez unique »
« On voulait quelque chose d’assez unique, écrit-il à propos du nom Instagram. On avait quelques noms sur notre liste, mais il y avait toujours beaucoup d’applications qui avaient des noms trop similaires. » Il fallait également selon lui que quelqu’un qui entende le nom de l’application puisse l’écrire sans difficulté.
De Burbn à Instagram
Il faut savoir qu’avant de s’appeler Instagram, l’application avait un autre nom : Burbn. Celui-ci venait de la passion de Kevin Systrom (ci-dessous aux côtés de Mike Krieger et Adam Mosseri, le CEO actuel d’Instagram) pour le bourbon, un alcool.
Burbn était plus une application de géolocalisation, qui permettait de chercher des lieux où sortir entre amis, puis de poster les photos de ses virées. Mais parce qu’elle avait fini par beaucoup ressembler à l’application concurrente Foursquare – et qu’elle ne marchait pas très bien –, Kevin Systrom et Mike Krieger ont décidé de la faire évoluer. Ils ont alors regardé ce que les utilisateurs de Burbn faisaient le plus. Il s’agissait d’une partage de photos. C’est ainsi qu’est née Instagram, où l’on peut désormais aussi partager des vidéos.
