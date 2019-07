View this post on Instagram

GUYS ! I was in Paris, at this restaurant, they seated me at a table with no view. I really wanted a picture with the best view to get that perfect Paris vibe to inspire you guys so instead of complaining to the staff about where they seated me which I think is awkward I simply took a picture of the background I wanted from a better table and photoshopped it. That’s it. It’s in my “Paris” story highlights if you want to see. So you can still go here and have this exact view if you are ever in Paris. Which is what I wanted ! And I have done this to 3 pictures while I was Paris in where I have changed the background to make it prettier.