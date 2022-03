ℹ️ Commercial satellite operator Viasat is investigating a suspected cyberattack that caused a partial outage of its KA-SAT network in Europe.



Network data indicate that the incident began on 24 February ~4 a.m. UTC and is currently ongoing 📉



