Good news! Remember that robot dog you saw with a gun!? It was made by @UnitreeRobotics. Seems all you need to dump it in the dirt is @flipper_zero. The PDB has a 433mhz backdoor. No need for @gnuradio! https://t.co/xjDepcGYe2 cc/ @UnitreeRobot007 @IrvingRobotics @shunweicapital pic.twitter.com/6PJHjcsgJL