In April, CNN journalists were led to the 'home' of Haitian gang lord Vitel’homme Innocent and interviewed him. He is on @FBIMostWanted's Top 10, with a bounty of up to $2 million.



I mapped their drive and found his home here: 18.5278, -72.2314. Here's how👇🧵 pic.twitter.com/8aCgHvhimG