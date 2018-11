View this post on Instagram

My new work "Memories of Passersby I" at @coleccion_solo #Repost @onkaos_ • • • • • “Would you ask a pianist if his piano was the author of the piece ?” . . . . . #onkaos #marioklingemann #art #arte #artificialintelligence #ai #computer #faces #neuralism #neurography #digitalportrait #artevent