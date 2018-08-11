Peut-on compter sur vous lors d'un concours de citations tirées de jeux vidéo ? Découvrons-le avec ce quiz.

Quelle égérie de Nintendo prononce cette phrase : « Here we go! »
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate // Source : Nintendo
Mario
Luigi
Bowser
Donkey Kong

Bien ouej !

Oh non !

L'un des héros les plus charismatiques de l'histoire des jeux vidéo a lancé un « Tu veux qu'on se tire l'oreille ? » à l'un de ses adversaires. Qui ?
Gif Dumbo // Source : Giphy
Solid Snake (Metal Gear Solid)
Dante (Devil May Cry)
Nathan Drake (Uncharted)
Marcus Fenix (Gears of War)

Bien ouej !

Oh non !

Dans quelle célèbre licence de jeux de stratégie peut-on souvent entendre « Encore du travail ? » ?
Blanche-Neige et les Sept Nains // Source : Disney
Warcraft
Blanche-Neige et les Sept Nains
StarCraft
Command & Conquer

Bien ouej !

Oh non !

« Nous faisons tous des choix. Mais à la fin, ce sont nos choix qui font de nous ce que nous sommes » : à qui devons-nous cet élan philosophique ?
Andrew Ryan (BioShock)
Gordon Freeman (Half-Life)
Joel (The Last of Us)
Lara Croft (Tomb Raider)

Bien ouej !

Oh non !

« J’ai été un aventurier comme toi, et puis j’ai pris une flèche dans le genou » : cette phrase humoristique apparaît dans un RPG. Lequel ?
Gif
Skyrim
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
Final Fantasy VII

Bien ouej !

Oh non !

À quel jeu de gestion décalé doit-on « Les patients sont priés d'être patients ? »
La série H // Source : Canal +
Theme Hospital
Les Sims
Dungeon Keeper
SimCity

Bien ouej !

Oh non !

L'un de ces personnages de Mortal Kombat adore vous attirer à lui en disant « Come here! ». Lequel ?
Giphy
Scorpion
Sub-Zero
Reptile
Johnny Cage

Bien ouej !

Oh non !

Dans Overwatch, « Cheers Love, the cavalery's here ! » est prononcé par...
... Tracer
... Ange
... Fatale
... Brigitte

Bien ouej !

Oh non !

Je suis blond, j'ai des lunettes de soleil, je suis un gros beauf, je dis souvent « Shake it baby »... Je suis...
Gif JV // Source : Giphy
Duke Nukem
Guile
Solid Snake
Logan Paul

Bien ouej !

Oh non !

Dans cette licence de jeux d'action à grand spectacle, on entend souvent les ennemis dire « Des hominidés ! » Laquelle ?
Gif // Source : Giphy
Gears of War
Halo
Uncharted
Resistance

Bien ouej !

Oh non !

Ce beau gosse adore se motiver en disant « Come on babes, LET'S ROCK! » avant d'affronter une horde de démons. Quelle est son identité ?
Gif Constantine // Source : Giphy
Dante (Devil May Cry)
William (Nioh)
Leon (Resident Evil)
Raiden (Metal Gear Solid)

Bien ouej !

Oh non !

Quelle est la célèbre incantation des prêtres dans Age of Empires ?
Gif Age of Empires // Source : Microsoft
Wololo
Walala
Youpi
Yippee-Kai-Yay

Bien ouej !

Oh non !

Dans quel monument du RPG, la phrase un peu gênante « Hé, c’est moi, Imoen ! C’est bon de vous revoir ! » est-elle prononcée ?
Game of Thrones. HBO
Baldur's Gate
Skyrim
Oblivion
The Legend of Zelda

Bien ouej !

Oh non !

Quel est le credo des héros des jeux vidéo Assassin's Creed ?
Assassin's Creed
Assassin's Creed // Source : Ubisoft
Rien n'est vrai, tout est permis
Permis de tuer
Boule qui roule
Deux heures à tuer

Bien ouej !

Oh non !

« Es-tu un garçon ? Ou bien une fille ? » : mais qui diable pose cette question dans Pokémon ?
Gif Pokémon // Source : Giphy
Le professeur Chen
Pikachu
Sacha
Ondine

Bien ouej !

Oh non !

L'un de ces quatre personnages n'est pas muet...
Gif Mute // Source : Giphy
Nathan Drake (Uncharted)
Link (The Legend of Zelda)
Gordon Freeman (Half-Life)
Master Chief (Halo)

Bien ouej !

Oh non !

Partagez le quiz pour voir vos résultats !

Inscrivez-vous pour voir vos résultats

JV citations

Vous avez eu %%score%% bonne(s) réponse(s) !

%%description%%

%%description%%

Chargement...

Partager sur les réseaux sociaux