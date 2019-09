View this post on Instagram

For reference only. Our photos are reviewed by a physician, however they cannot definitively verify the diagnosis.⁣ ⁣ Condition pictured : Eczema ⁣ Race : Jamaican/African American ⁣ Notes : Eczema (atopic dermatitis) is common and causes non-contagious, itchy patches of rough skin. Although it can't yet be cured the symptoms can often be managed. ⁣ #brownskin #brownskinmatters #blackskinmatters #pediatrics #blackskincare #dermatology #skinconditions #dermatologist #medicalstudent #africanamericanskincare #africanamericanskin #drpimplepopper #jamaicankids #eczema #blm