Prosthetic Reality exhibition and book launch ! Come along to the official opening party this Thursday from 6pm at @novacancygallery —— artworks featured in this vid are by @sutueatsflies + Dani Hernandez + @t_w_o_o_n_e ✌️😀 #prostheticreality #eyejack #pause2017

A video posted by EyeJack (@eyejackapp) on Feb 6, 2017 at 3:18pm PST